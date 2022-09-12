Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,940 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $3,605,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 205,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $150.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.