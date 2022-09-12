Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,940 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $3,605,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 205,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
WSM stock opened at $150.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.