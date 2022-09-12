Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.18 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

