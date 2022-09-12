Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $2,721,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 47.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK opened at $89.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

