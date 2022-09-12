Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

