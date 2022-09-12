Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,647 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

