Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,776,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,970,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

