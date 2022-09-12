Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 67,377 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.