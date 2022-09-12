Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,955,000 after buying an additional 238,549 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.84 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.