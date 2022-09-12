Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

