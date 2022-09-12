Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,531 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,100 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,770. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

PTC stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

