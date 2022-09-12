Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,534 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $64.69 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

