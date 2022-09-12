Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,713 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WBA stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

