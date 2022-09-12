Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

