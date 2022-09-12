Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

