Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.7 %

IPGP opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,082,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,450. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.