Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 53.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

