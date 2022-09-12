Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $987,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

