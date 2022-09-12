Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wingstop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $145.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

