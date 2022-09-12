Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,290. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

