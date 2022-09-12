Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.
A number of analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. DZ Bank lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Enel Stock Performance
Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Enel has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Enel Cuts Dividend
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.