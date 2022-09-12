Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. DZ Bank lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Enel has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

