Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 4,334 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 239.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $491.26 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.97 and a 200-day moving average of $455.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

