Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 68,627 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 322.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Joint were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

