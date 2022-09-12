Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 76,886 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 791.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LiveRamp by 154.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

