Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 14,257 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,192,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.30.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $205.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.