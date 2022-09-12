Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 241.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

KEYS stock opened at $172.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

