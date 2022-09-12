Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

