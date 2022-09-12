Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 344.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 238,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $366,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $249.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.