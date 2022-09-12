Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 42,240 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 over the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of TXG opened at $35.90 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

