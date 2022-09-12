Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,428 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Yext by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yext by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 336,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Yext by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

