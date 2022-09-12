Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.80 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 267.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $244.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

