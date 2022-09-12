Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.05 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,216 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.91 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

