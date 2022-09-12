Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.09 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 761,288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $26.33 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -526.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

