Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock opened at $143.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

