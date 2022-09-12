Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 803.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.