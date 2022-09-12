Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

