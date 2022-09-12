Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 73,850 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 509.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

