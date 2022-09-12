Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

