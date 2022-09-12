Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 298,013 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,013 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $21,330,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,814.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 906,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 563,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,270 shares of company stock worth $1,649,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

