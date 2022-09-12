Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $119.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.