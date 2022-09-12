Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equillium in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Equillium Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
Featured Stories
