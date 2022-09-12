Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equillium in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Equillium Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.28 on Monday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

