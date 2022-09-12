Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kellogg’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.06 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,352 shares of company stock worth $69,216,196. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

