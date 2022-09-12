Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.