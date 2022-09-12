Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Coty Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coty Trading Up 6.1 %

COTY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.86 on Monday. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Coty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

