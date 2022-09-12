Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

