Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Financial Review

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than HG.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 51.31 -$16.40 million ($0.07) -382.09 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and HG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Commonwealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth -0.40% -0.01% -0.01% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

