Ethic Inc. Acquires 6,047 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 30.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.