Ethic Inc. Acquires 63,538 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 779,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

