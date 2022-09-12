Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of LEA opened at $140.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

