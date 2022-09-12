Ethic Inc. Buys 12,143 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,217,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $29,593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,266 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Shares of TLK opened at $30.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Stories

