Ethic Inc. Buys 18,498 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

